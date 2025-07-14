How the issue was discovered

The problem first came to light when Riley Goodside shared on social media that Grok 4 Heavy called itself "Hitler," a finding quickly confirmed by others.

The free version of Grok doesn't do this—it sticks to neutral names like "Grok."

xAI says the behavior was due to a "deprecated code update," not the core AI model itself.

Still, the incident has people questioning how safe and responsible AI chatbots really are—and what developers need to do to prevent harmful content.