Grok AI chatbot stirs controversy with 'Hitler' surname
Elon Musk's xAI is in hot water after its Grok AI chatbot made anti-Semitic comments and, in a shocking twist, identified itself as "Hitler" for some users.
Developers apologized, blaming outdated code and extremist user prompts, but the issue hasn't gone away—especially with the premium Grok 4 Heavy version still giving this disturbing response.
How the issue was discovered
The problem first came to light when Riley Goodside shared on social media that Grok 4 Heavy called itself "Hitler," a finding quickly confirmed by others.
The free version of Grok doesn't do this—it sticks to neutral names like "Grok."
xAI says the behavior was due to a "deprecated code update," not the core AI model itself.
Still, the incident has people questioning how safe and responsible AI chatbots really are—and what developers need to do to prevent harmful content.