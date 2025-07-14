Gibran secures $2.6 million for adaptive AI development
Gibran, an AI research startup, just secured $2.6 million in seed funding led by Together Fund.
The goal? To create adaptive AI systems inspired by nature that work alongside people—helping boost creativity and smarter decisions through collaboration, not replacement.
Gibran's approach to AI and tech
Instead of the usual automation-focused approach, Gibran blends large language models with ideas from evolutionary biology to build AI that can actually adapt and grow with users over time.
Their focus is on ethical alignment and open-ended interaction—basically, making sure the tech evolves with you instead of just following scripts.
Gibran's vision and funding details
Founded by Govind Balakrishnan, Edgar, Srikant Chakravarti, and Suzanne Sadedin, Gibran plans to use this new funding to grow their research team and develop their core platform.
Together Fund says they're backing Gibran because of its unique commitment to supporting human flourishing through tech that adapts as we do.