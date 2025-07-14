Next Article
Astronomers intrigued by mysterious solar phenomenon 'The beast'
A rare solar phenomenon nicknamed "The Beast" just showed up on the Sun's edge, and it's got space fans excited.
Amateur astronomer David Wilson from Scotland spent three hours recording its wild, curling motion, saying it looked like "a huge 4-legged beast shuffling along."
'The Beast' could lead to auroras on Earth
This giant cloud of plasma appeared while Earth is passing through a speedy solar wind stream, which could spark minor geomagnetic storms.
That means we might see some cool auroras and maybe a few radio hiccups.
Both amateur and pro astronomers are keeping an eye on "The Beast" to see if it fizzles out or leads to something bigger—plus, it's another reminder that backyard stargazers are making real contributions to science.