Astronomers intrigued by mysterious solar phenomenon 'The beast'

'The Beast' could lead to auroras on Earth

This giant cloud of plasma appeared while Earth is passing through a speedy solar wind stream, which could spark minor geomagnetic storms.

That means we might see some cool auroras and maybe a few radio hiccups.

Both amateur and pro astronomers are keeping an eye on "The Beast" to see if it fizzles out or leads to something bigger—plus, it's another reminder that backyard stargazers are making real contributions to science.