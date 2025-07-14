Moonshot AI unveils open-source model

Moonshot aims to win back users' attention

Kimi K2 is built to boost coding and handle more complex tasks, putting it in direct competition with models like DeepSeek's V3 and even some from Anthropic.

Even though Moonshot made waves last year for its long-text analysis skills, the company has slipped in user rankings lately.

By open-sourcing Kimi K2, they're aiming to show off their tech chops and win back users' attention.