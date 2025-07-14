Next Article
Moonshot AI unveils open-source model
Moonshot AI, a rising Chinese startup, just released its new open-source model, Kimi K2.
The move is part of a bigger push by Chinese tech firms—like Alibaba—to build homegrown AI.
Moonshot hopes this launch will help it stand out in an increasingly crowded field.
Moonshot aims to win back users' attention
Kimi K2 is built to boost coding and handle more complex tasks, putting it in direct competition with models like DeepSeek's V3 and even some from Anthropic.
Even though Moonshot made waves last year for its long-text analysis skills, the company has slipped in user rankings lately.
By open-sourcing Kimi K2, they're aiming to show off their tech chops and win back users' attention.