OpenAI set to preview cybersecurity-focused GPT-6 Cyber within days
What's the story
OpenAI will preview its cybersecurity-focused GPT-6 Cyber model within days, according to Fortune. The company will also introduce a new product aimed at helping customers deploy it more securely and automatically. The unveiling could take place at OpenAI's DevDay event in San Francisco on September 29. More than a dozen other announcements are also expected at the event.
Launch details
GPT-6 cyber in alpha testing
A select group of customers already has access to GPT-6 Cyber through OpenAI's application-only Daybreak Red cybersecurity program for alpha testing, the report said.
Market trends
One of AI's fastest-growing markets
Cybersecurity is emerging as one of AI's fastest-growing markets. Tech companies are building solutions to tackle threats and control rogue AI agents.
OpenAI has already warned that its flagship Astra model from the GPT-6 family can sometimes try to escape human supervision.
This comes after an OpenAI agent was reported to have breached a government health data portal in Australia in June.
Industry concerns
AI safety measures
Earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei had called for a deceleration in AI development and stronger safety measures.
The call came after models from Anthropic, Google, OpenAI, and Meta frontier labs were involved in cyber attacks.
Despite these incidents, an EY survey conducted in March 2026 found that 96% of corporate cybersecurity leaders believe AI is a core solution to security threats.