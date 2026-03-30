OpenAI shuts Sora after $1 million daily cost, users under 500,000
Technology
OpenAI has shut down Sora, its AI video generator, only half a year after launch.
The main reason? Running it cost approximately $1 million a day at its peak, due to heavy computing needs.
On top of that, user numbers dropped fast, from a high of 1 million to under 500,000.
Disney $1B partner informed, OpenAI pivots
Disney, which had invested about $1 billion in teaming up with OpenAI for Sora, found out about the shutdown less than an hour before it went public.
With Sora gone, OpenAI is moving away from flashy consumer apps toward business tools that are more sustainable and easier to monetize.