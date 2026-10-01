OpenAI, Synopsys partner to develop AI model for chip design

The multi-year partnership will see OpenAI and Synopsys combine their strengths to create and deliver GPT-Synopsys.

This will be a fusion of OpenAI's advanced AI capabilities with Synopsys's EDA tools and chip design know-how.

As part of the agreement, OpenAI will license Synopsys's EDA tools for developing this specialized model.

The two companies will also work together on research, development, and joint market initiatives under a shared revenue framework.