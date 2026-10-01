OpenAI, Synopsys partner to develop AI model for chip design
What's the story
OpenAI has announced a strategic partnership with semiconductor engineering company Synopsys. The two companies will work together to build a specialized artificial intelligence (AI) model called GPT-Synopsys. The model will be used for semiconductor design workflows using Synopsys's electronic design automation (EDA) tools. This collaboration comes as more AI and semiconductor companies are looking at ways to use AI to speed up chip design and optimization processes.
Model development
OpenAI will license Synopsys's EDA tools
The multi-year partnership will see OpenAI and Synopsys combine their strengths to create and deliver GPT-Synopsys.
This will be a fusion of OpenAI's advanced AI capabilities with Synopsys's EDA tools and chip design know-how.
As part of the agreement, OpenAI will license Synopsys's EDA tools for developing this specialized model.
The two companies will also work together on research, development, and joint market initiatives under a shared revenue framework.
Optimization process
GPT-Synopsys will optimize chips based on assigned design objectives
GPT-Synopsys will use advanced AI models to operate Synopsys's EDA tools, interpret their outputs, and iteratively optimize chip designs.
The model will let engineers assign design objectives such as power, performance, area (PPA) optimization, timing, and verification closure to AI agents.
These agents will run the tools, interpret results, make changes, and iterate toward verified outcomes for engineer review.
Integration plans
The service will include compute, model, and tool licenses
The joint service offering will include compute, model, and tool licenses.
GPT-Synopsys will run on OpenAI-hosted infrastructure and is designed to work with customer agent harness systems.
It will also be integrated with Synopsys.ai and the Synopsys Autopilot agentic AI platform.
Early technology engagements with leading semiconductor customers are already underway as part of this collaboration.
Security measures
Customer data won't be used for training the model
The companies have also promised that GPT-Synopsys will come with enterprise-grade security, governance, and access controls.
Customer data will be encrypted both at rest and in transit.
The firms have assured that customer data won't be used for training the model and will be subject to configurable retention, audit, and permission controls.
This is a big step toward ensuring data privacy in AI chip design workflows.