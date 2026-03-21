OpenAI is building AI researcher that needs no human help

OpenAI , the leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has announced its next big project: a fully automated, agent-based AI researcher. The ambitious initiative aims to create an autonomous system that can independently tackle complex problems without requiring step-by-step human guidance. The company's chief scientist Jakub Pachocki told MIT Technology Review that this project is now their long-term goal.

Project evolution The new AI system will plan its own work The new AI system being developed by OpenAI will not just answer prompts but also plan its own work, analyze information, and test different ideas. The company hopes to combine various research strands such as reasoning models, autonomous agents, and interpretability into a single system. This unified system would be able to solve large and complex problems in fields like mathematics, physics, and life sciences with little human intervention.

Initial phase Starting with an 'AI research intern' The first step in this ambitious project is to create an "AI research intern." This autonomous agent would be able to take on smaller research tasks that would usually take a human several days. Over time, OpenAI plans to scale this into a larger multi-agent system where multiple AI programs work together in data centers on bigger and more complex projects.

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Industry race Competing with other tech giants OpenAI's plan to build an autonomous researcher comes as the race to develop autonomous AI systems heats up. Companies like Google DeepMind and Anthropic are also working on advanced reasoning models and AI agents. However, OpenAI believes recent advancements in coding agents and reasoning-based AI show that machines are already getting better at working longer without human help.

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