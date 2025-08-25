Next Article
OpenAI to open 1st office in India by end of 2025
OpenAI—the folks behind ChatGPT—are setting up their first office in New Delhi later this year. It's part of their push to make AI tools more accessible in India.
They're currently hiring for three sales roles, so if you're interested, check out their careers page.
ChatGPT's largest user group is students
India is a big deal for OpenAI right now. They recently launched a $4.60 monthly plan aimed at the country's huge internet crowd, and Indian students are ChatGPT's largest user group—with weekly active users jumping 4x over the past year.
Still, OpenAI has some hurdles ahead, including legal challenges from local publishers and tough competition from free AI options like Google Gemini and Perplexity.