Auryis is AI platform that helps pharma firms stay compliant
Canarys Automations just dropped Auryis, their new AI platform designed to make life easier for folks in the pharmaceutical and life sciences world.
Announced today (August 25, 2025), Auryis helps companies keep up with strict rules by instantly mapping things like SOPs and clinical trial docs to major regulations—think GxP, FDA, and EMA—all in real time.
Auryis adapts quickly to new rules
Auryis stands out by spotting non-compliance risks early and ranking them so teams can fix issues faster.
It's flexible too—adapting quickly to new rules—and even uses human input to boost its AI smarts.
The result? Less manual review work, smoother operations, and a stronger focus on continuous improvement.
This launch highlights Canarys's push for smarter, more efficient compliance solutions in the industry.