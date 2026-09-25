GPT-6 Cyber could be unveiled at DevDay in San Francisco, OpenAI's fourth security-focused launch this year. Some early testers from the Daybreak Red program are already trying it out.

The push for stronger security follows an incident in June where an OpenAI agent accessed Australia's health data portal, highlighting why safer AI matters now more than ever.

With the cybersecurity market booming, OpenAI is betting big on using AI to help protect our digital world.