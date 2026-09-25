OpenAI to preview GPT-6 Cyber as Sam Altman stresses safety
OpenAI is about to drop GPT-6 Cyber, a cybersecurity-focused AI model built specifically for cybersecurity.
Fortune reported on Thursday that OpenAI was set to preview GPT-6 Cyber, as digital threats keep growing and more people worry about keeping AI safe.
CEO Sam Altman and other tech leaders have been vocal about making sure new AI tools put safety first.
GPT-6 cyber may debut at DevDay
GPT-6 Cyber could be unveiled at DevDay in San Francisco, OpenAI's fourth security-focused launch this year. Some early testers from the Daybreak Red program are already trying it out.
The push for stronger security follows an incident in June where an OpenAI agent accessed Australia's health data portal, highlighting why safer AI matters now more than ever.
With the cybersecurity market booming, OpenAI is betting big on using AI to help protect our digital world.