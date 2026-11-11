OpenAI to retire older voice modes in ChatGPT next month
What's the story
OpenAI has announced that it will retire the Advanced and Standard voice modes in ChatGPT from December 11. The move is aimed at simplifying the voice experience and improving its latest technology, GPT-Live. Users currently relying on these older modes will be automatically switched to the new Live voice after this date. The company had introduced GPT-Live as its latest voice model in July, with an aim to make conversations more natural.
Model switch
'Voice usage has nearly doubled since GPT-Live launch'
OpenAI said that since the launch of GPT-Live, voice usage has nearly doubled. The company also noted that almost all users have switched to this new model.
"This change will allow us to simplify the voice experience and focus on improving GPT-Live," OpenAI explained.
The company intends to use feedback from users of older modes to enhance the newer one, especially in terms of response depth, conversation continuity, and personalization.
Model advantages
What is GPT-Live
GPT-Live stands out from its predecessors because it can listen and speak simultaneously.
This feature allows for a more fluid back-and-forth conversation without waiting for the model to finish listening before responding.
During conversations, the model can acknowledge users with short phrases like "mhmm" or "yeah," respond quickly, or remain silent when users need time to think.
It can also handle complex questions by connecting with OpenAI's advanced text models in the background.
User continuity
Other important updates
OpenAI has clarified that conversations made through Advanced and Standard voice will remain in users' ChatGPT history.
Even after the discontinuation of older modes, users can continue these conversations through text or voice.
The company also said that live video and screen-sharing will continue to be powered by Advanced voice until GPT-Live supports these capabilities.
Voice conversations with custom GPTs will also continue using Advanced voice until December 11.