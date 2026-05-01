OpenAI tools now generate 80% of code, Greg Brockman says
Technology
OpenAI just shared that its AI tools are now behind 80% of the code, a huge jump from just 20% in December.
President Greg Brockman explained that engineers aren't doing as much hands-on coding these days; instead, they're guiding and fine-tuning what the AI creates.
OpenAI engineers continue reviewing generated code
Even with all this automation, humans still have to review and approve every bit of code before it goes live, just to keep things safe and accountable.
This matters, especially after an incident where another company's AI accidentally deleted its main database.
The takeaway: letting AI do the heavy lifting is cool, but human oversight is definitely still a must.