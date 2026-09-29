OpenAI turns ChatGPT plugins into full-fledged apps
What's the story
OpenAI has announced a major expansion of its ChatGPT capabilities, allowing developers to create their own app-like experiences within ChatGPT using plugin extensions. This move comes as part of OpenAI's effort to integrate more productivity software with ChatGPT. The new plugin extensions will give apps a dedicated place in the ChatGPT sidebar. This way, developers can create interactive panels that let users access their tools while chatting with ChatGPT.
Enhanced accessibility
Plugin creation has also been simplified
OpenAI is also making it easier for developers to create plugins and simplifying the discovery process for end users.
A new Plugin Creator tool has been introduced for building plugins, which can be submitted to the plugin directory via a redesigned flow that offers clearer feedback.
This way, both developers and users will have a smoother experience with ChatGPT's expanded capabilities.
Enhanced user experience
Improvements to plugin ranking and recommendations
OpenAI has also improved how plugins are ranked and recommended within its directory.
The company has made it easier for users to approve access needs individually when they choose a plugin to work with.
These improvements are aimed at enhancing the overall user experience by making it more personalized and efficient.
Plugin hosting
ChatGPT sites can now host plugins
OpenAI has also announced that ChatGPT Sites, the lightweight websites users can build with ChatGPT, will be able to host these plugins.
This means you could share your apps with colleagues who could use them with their own connected data and permissions.
The move is aimed at further enhancing collaboration among users of the platform.
Automation support
Support for MCP events specification
OpenAI has also announced its support for the proposed MCP Events specification. This would allow plugins to start automations based on events in a connected app.
The company is also making it easier to add and manage these automations, further enhancing the capabilities of ChatGPT and making it an even more powerful tool for users.