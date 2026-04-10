OpenAI unveils $100-per-month ChatGPT Pro plan between subscription tiers Technology Apr 10, 2026

OpenAI just rolled out a new $100-per-month Pro plan for ChatGPT, targeting folks who need extra muscle from the AI chatbot.

This new tier sits between the $20-per-month Plus and $200-per-month Pro plans, and goes head-to-head with Anthropic's similar $100-per-month offering.

You can still stick with the free (with ads), Go ($8-per-month), or Plus ($20-per-month) subscriptions if you don't need all that firepower.