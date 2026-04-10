OpenAI unveils $100-per-month ChatGPT Pro plan between subscription tiers
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out a new $100-per-month Pro plan for ChatGPT, targeting folks who need extra muscle from the AI chatbot.
This new tier sits between the $20-per-month Plus and $200-per-month Pro plans, and goes head-to-head with Anthropic's similar $100-per-month offering.
You can still stick with the free (with ads), Go ($8-per-month), or Plus ($20-per-month) subscriptions if you don't need all that firepower.
ChatGPT Pro raises Codex limits fivefold
If you're into coding, this Pro plan seriously ups your Codex limits, think five times more than Plus and even higher caps until May 31, 2026.
An OpenAI spokesperson says it's "more coding capacity per dollar," which is handy if you're pushing Codex hard.