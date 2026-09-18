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Home / News / Technology News / OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra now has a legal version
OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra now has a legal version
The new model comes with the settings tailored for professional legal work

OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra now has a legal version

By Akash Pandey
Sep 18, 2026
09:31 am
What's the story

OpenAI has launched a new version of its latest and most powerful model, GPT-6 Astra, specifically for the legal industry. The new model comes with the settings, tools, and context tailored for professional legal work. It will be available to select law firms through Trusted Access in ChatGPT and Codex.

Integration

Model designed around client confidentiality and professional obligations

OpenAI has stressed that the new system is meant to complement a firm's existing expertise, methods, and professional workflows.

The company is also emphasizing data protection and professional obligations as key components of its legal offerings.

These products are designed around lawyers' responsibilities such as protecting client confidentiality and exercising independent judgment.

Compatibility

OpenAI partners with legal tech providers for better integration

The new model is designed to integrate OpenAI's models with those already used by law firms.

OpenAI has announced partnerships with legal tech providers such as Clio, DeepJudge, iManage, Intapp, Relativity, and Thomson Reuters.

These integrations will allow case information, documents, and established workflows to be brought into ChatGPT while keeping existing permissions and controls intact.

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Functionality

Astra for legal can assist with research, document analysis, drafting

Astra for legal can assist with a variety of tasks, from research and document analysis to drafting and reviewing deals.

The model's capabilities extend to areas like IPOs, document review, deal diligence, and the use of a legal firm's own precedents and playbooks.

This comes as AI companies are increasingly focusing on professional services where large volumes of documents and repetitive knowledge-work tasks make technology relevant.

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Launch

Initial rollout will be limited to select law firms

The initial launch of Astra will be limited to select law firms through a special program that includes protections for confidential client work.

OpenAI has already worked with firms such as Sullivan & Cromwell, Ropes & Gray, Cooley, Latham & Watkins, and Wachtell Lipton on testing and developing legal AI applications.

The move comes as part of a wider trend among top AI companies pushing into the legal segment.

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