OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra now has a legal version
What's the story
OpenAI has launched a new version of its latest and most powerful model, GPT-6 Astra, specifically for the legal industry. The new model comes with the settings, tools, and context tailored for professional legal work. It will be available to select law firms through Trusted Access in ChatGPT and Codex.
Integration
Model designed around client confidentiality and professional obligations
OpenAI has stressed that the new system is meant to complement a firm's existing expertise, methods, and professional workflows.
The company is also emphasizing data protection and professional obligations as key components of its legal offerings.
These products are designed around lawyers' responsibilities such as protecting client confidentiality and exercising independent judgment.
Compatibility
OpenAI partners with legal tech providers for better integration
The new model is designed to integrate OpenAI's models with those already used by law firms.
OpenAI has announced partnerships with legal tech providers such as Clio, DeepJudge, iManage, Intapp, Relativity, and Thomson Reuters.
These integrations will allow case information, documents, and established workflows to be brought into ChatGPT while keeping existing permissions and controls intact.
Functionality
Astra for legal can assist with research, document analysis, drafting
Astra for legal can assist with a variety of tasks, from research and document analysis to drafting and reviewing deals.
The model's capabilities extend to areas like IPOs, document review, deal diligence, and the use of a legal firm's own precedents and playbooks.
This comes as AI companies are increasingly focusing on professional services where large volumes of documents and repetitive knowledge-work tasks make technology relevant.
Launch
Initial rollout will be limited to select law firms
The initial launch of Astra will be limited to select law firms through a special program that includes protections for confidential client work.
OpenAI has already worked with firms such as Sullivan & Cromwell, Ropes & Gray, Cooley, Latham & Watkins, and Wachtell Lipton on testing and developing legal AI applications.
The move comes as part of a wider trend among top AI companies pushing into the legal segment.
Twitter Post
OpenAI's official announcement on X
Astra for Law pairs GPT-6 Astra with instructions for legal analysis and writing, settings for thorough work, and a new Legal Search Index.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 17, 2026
The index searches U.S. case law, statutes, regulations, court rules, and administrative decisions across more than 230 million URLs—with… pic.twitter.com/Ob7IrT2gCU