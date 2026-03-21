OpenAI's ambitious plan: AI to autonomously conduct research by 2028 Technology Mar 21, 2026

OpenAI just revealed a bold plan: over the coming years, it hopes to launch an AI capable of autonomously running research projects or operating without moment-to-moment human supervision, while humans remain in charge of goal-setting and oversight.

Announced by CEO Sam Altman and Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki, the project kicks off with an "AI research intern," which the company says is the first step, designed to run massive experiments using huge computing power.