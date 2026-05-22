OpenAI's Codex grows fourfold in India, courts developers with perks Technology May 22, 2026

OpenAI's Codex platform is catching on fast with Indian developers, jumping to four times more users just two weeks after launch in February.

To keep the momentum going, OpenAI is hosting hackathons and meetups, and teaming up with investors like Lightspeed and Accel to offer perks like credits, early access to new models, and hands-on support.

With India's huge pool of 27 million developers and rising interest in AI, it's clear why OpenAI is focusing here.