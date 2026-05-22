OpenAI's Codex grows fourfold in India, courts developers with perks
OpenAI's Codex platform is catching on fast with Indian developers, jumping to four times more users just two weeks after launch in February.
To keep the momentum going, OpenAI is hosting hackathons and meetups, and teaming up with investors like Lightspeed and Accel to offer perks like credits, early access to new models, and hands-on support.
With India's huge pool of 27 million developers and rising interest in AI, it's clear why OpenAI is focusing here.
Codex adds GPT-5.4, computer use tool
OpenAI has improved Codex with model releases such as GPT-5.4 and a "computer use" tool that lets AI copy actions like typing or clicking, making it more competitive with rivals such as Anthropic's Claude.
While only 7% of Indian developers were using Codex compared to Claude Code's 42% earlier this year, experts say OpenAI is closing the gap by improving its platform and connecting directly with the developer community through events and partnerships.