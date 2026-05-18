OpenAI's GPT-5.5 outperforms rivals by about 2% in Android Bench
Technology
OpenAI's GPT-5.5 is now the top AI model for Android app development, according to Google's latest Android Bench update May 18, 2026.
It outperformed both GPT-5.4 and Google's own Gemini 3.1 Pro by about 2%, making it the new go-to for developers who want the best performance on common Android tasks.
GPT-5.5 costlier than Gemini 3.1 Pro
GPT-5.5 is fast and accurate, but comes at a price: its cost per run is more than double that of Gemini 3.1 Pro.
The rankings also highlight some cool new open-weight models like GLM 5.1 (currently leading its category), Kimi K2.6, and Gemma joining the mix.
Keep an eye out: with updates like Gemini 3.5 Pro on the way, this leaderboard could shake up again soon!