OpenAI's Greg Brockman pitched plan to spur China and Russia
Technology
OpenAI once considered a bold move to push countries like China and Russia into competing over AI technology.
This "countries plan," pitched by Altman's second-in-command Greg Brockman in 2017, quickly drew fire from a junior researcher who called it "completely f*cking insane" and worried it could trigger real-world conflict.
Employees threatened resignations, OpenAI dropped plan
After strong criticism and even threats of resignation from employees who found the plan unethical, OpenAI dropped the idea.
The episode highlights how staff voices can shape big company decisions and shows just how tricky balancing ambition with responsibility is in the fast-moving world of AI.