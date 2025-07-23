OpenAI's new ChatGPT agent can book your flight tickets Technology Jul 23, 2025

OpenAI just rolled out ChatGPT Agent, an AI tool that acts like a personal assistant for real-life tasks—think booking tickets, organizing files, summarizing emails, planning your trip, or even helping with code.

It can browse the web and make purchases, and if it gets stuck, it'll ask you for more info or explain what it's doing.

Some early users have noticed it occasionally struggles with tricky websites, but overall it aims to make life online a bit easier.