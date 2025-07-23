Next Article
OpenAI's new ChatGPT agent can book your flight tickets
OpenAI just rolled out ChatGPT Agent, an AI tool that acts like a personal assistant for real-life tasks—think booking tickets, organizing files, summarizing emails, planning your trip, or even helping with code.
It can browse the web and make purchases, and if it gets stuck, it'll ask you for more info or explain what it's doing.
Some early users have noticed it occasionally struggles with tricky websites, but overall it aims to make life online a bit easier.
AI tool to handle your digital chores
For now, ChatGPT Agent is only available to Plus and Pro subscribers—you'll need to upgrade from the free version to try it out.
This launch is another step toward letting AI handle more of your digital chores so you can focus on what matters most.