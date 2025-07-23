Next Article
Microsoft adds new AI tools for Windows 11 Copilot
Microsoft is rolling out fresh AI tools for Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs, starting with devices using Snapdragon chips.
If you've got an AMD or Intel machine, the update's coming your way soon.
These upgrades were tested with early users and are all about making everyday tasks smoother and more creative.
What's new in Windows 11 with this update?
You can now use an AI agent in Settings to run commands just by typing naturally—even offline.
The Click to Do feature lets you quickly make lists or draft docs by highlighting text or images.
The Photos app gets a Relight tool for better lighting tweaks, and MS Paint now has a Sticker Generator so you can create custom stickers right inside the app.