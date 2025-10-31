OpenAI's Sora limits free video creations to 30 per day
OpenAI's Sora app on iOS is moving away from unlimited free AI video creation.
Now, you get 30 videos a day for free (100 if you're a Pro user), and after that, extra packs of 10 videos cost $4 each.
Bill Peebles, who leads Sora, mentioned they'll keep lowering the daily free limit as more people join because of tech constraints.
Different subscription tiers with varying daily video limits
Sora offers different subscription tiers—free, ChatGPT Plus, Teams, and Pro—with their own daily video limits.
Once you hit your cap, you can buy more videos as needed.
The app is only available in the US and Canada right now (iOS only).
New Cameo feature for videos with copyrighted characters
Sora's new Cameo feature lets users make videos with copyrighted characters for an extra fee.
OpenAI says part of this money will go to rights holders—so content creators get a share when their characters are used in AI videos.
This aims to balance creative freedom with fair rewards for original owners.