Canva's new AI model can create fully editable designs

Canva, the popular Australian design software start-up, has launched a revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) model. The new tool is said to be the first of its kind that can understand and create designs. Danny Wu, head of AI products at Canva, explained that while earlier models like diffusion models were good at generating flat images, they weren't editable or customizable.

Advanced capabilities Transitioning from flat images to editable designs Wu further explained that Omni models are more powerful as they can better understand visual inputs. However, they still generate flat, layered images that are difficult to edit. Canva's new Design Model overcomes this limitation by understanding and creating layered designs with elements like structure. This transition from flat images to collaborative designs marks a significant advancement in the field of AI-driven design tools.

Development process The Creative Operating System The development of Canva's new Design Model was a long process, leveraging the company's years of design expertise, data sets, and research. The model understands design logic, orchestrates layouts, and generates fully editable content in seconds. This innovative approach is part of Canva's new Creative Operating System, which integrates every part of the creative process from design and collaboration to publishing and performance.

Platform evolution A complete reimagining of the visual suite The new Creative Operating System is the biggest evolution of Canva's product to date. It includes a reimagined Visual Suite that expands creative possibilities across formats like video, email, code, and forms. This suite also introduces new and enhanced AI-powered tools and features designed to help users grow their brands. The revamped video editor combines professional-grade tools with an easy-to-use interface on desktop and mobile devices.

Assistant integration Canva AI integrated across all design processes Canva's AI assistant, Canva AI, has been integrated across all parts of the design process. Users can now generate elements, photos, videos, textures, or 3D graphics directly on the canvas from a text prompt. New style-matching capabilities ensure that generated elements fit seamlessly within a design without manual adjustments. This level of integration marks a major step forward in user experience and efficiency in the creative process.