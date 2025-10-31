Next Article
WhatsApp now has a dedicated app for Apple Watch
Technology
WhatsApp just dropped a dedicated app for Apple Watch, so you can chat and reply to messages right from your wrist—no more grabbing your phone for every ping.
The catch? Your watch still needs to stay connected to your iPhone, since the app works as a companion rather than on its own.
How to use WhatsApp on your wrist
Getting set up is pretty simple: pair your Apple Watch with your iPhone and you're good to go.
You'll be able to manage chats, send messages using voice or emojis, and handle notifications directly on the watch.
If you want early access, you can join the WhatsApp beta program and try out these features before everyone else.