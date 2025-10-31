NVIDIA inks $2.5B deal to supply GPUs for South Korea's AI

South Korea's government will use 50,000 of NVIDIA 's latest Blackwell GPUs to build a massive national AI cloud, rolling out through platforms like NAVER Cloud, NHN Cloud, and Kakao Corp. Big names like Samsung and SK Hynix are getting another 100,000 GPUs (split evenly) to ramp up smart factories and robotics research.

Hyundai and SK Group join the AI revolution

Hyundai Motor is in on this too—teaming up with NVIDIA for self-driving cars and smarter factories using another batch of 50,000 GPUs.

SK Group is launching Asia's first industrial AI cloud for robotics.

This deal isn't just huge—it puts South Korea on track to become an AI powerhouse while showing how central NVIDIA has become in global tech progress.