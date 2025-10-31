Next Article
WhatsApp beta for Apple Watch now available
WhatsApp just rolled out a beta app for Apple Watch, letting you send, read, and reply to messages straight from your wrist—requiring a connected iPhone.
If you want to try it out, you'll need an iPhone and access to TestFlight to grab the latest beta (version 25.32.10.71).
App works with watchOS 10 or newer
The app works with watchOS 10 or newer and syncs automatically with your iPhone—no more QR code hassle.
This move is part of WhatsApp's push to make chatting easier everywhere.
They're also testing features like profile cover photos and better storage management on Android, so more updates are on the way.