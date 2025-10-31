Samsung's Galaxy-branded browser comes to Windows in beta

Browser syncs with your Galaxy devices

If you're deep into the Samsung ecosystem, this browser lets you sync bookmarks, history, and Samsung Pass data—currently available for Windows 10 and 11 PCs in the US and South Korea.

It's clearly aiming at folks who want a seamless jump between their phone and PC.

While it goes up against Chrome, Edge, and Firefox, its real draw is that tight integration for Galaxy users—so if that's you, it might be worth a try.