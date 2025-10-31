Samsung's Galaxy-branded browser comes to Windows in beta
Samsung's Internet browser is now in beta for Windows 10 and 11, bringing its mobile experience to desktops for the first time.
Available as of late October 2024 in the US and South Korea (with more regions coming soon), it packs Galaxy AI-powered tools like instant webpage summaries and translations.
You also get smart anti-tracking, a real-time Privacy Dashboard, and syncing with your Galaxy devices.
Browser syncs with your Galaxy devices
If you're deep into the Samsung ecosystem, this browser lets you sync bookmarks, history, and Samsung Pass data—currently available for Windows 10 and 11 PCs in the US and South Korea.
It's clearly aiming at folks who want a seamless jump between their phone and PC.
While it goes up against Chrome, Edge, and Firefox, its real draw is that tight integration for Galaxy users—so if that's you, it might be worth a try.