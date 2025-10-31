YouTube enhances old videos to HD and 4K using AI

YouTube has announced a major upgrade for its platform, using artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically enhance low-quality videos. The new feature, dubbed "Super Resolution," will upscale videos originally uploaded at a resolution lower than 1080p to HD, with plans to support up to 4K (UHD) in the future. The move is part of YouTube's efforts to improve user experience on smart TVs and other devices.

Feature details Creators can opt out of this enhancement The Super Resolution feature will automatically upscale standard-definition videos to high-definition ones. When a video is enhanced, it will show a "Super Resolution" label under the settings menu. This way, viewers can choose between the AI-upscaled version and the original upload. YouTube has assured that creators will have full control over their content and can opt out of this enhancement if they wish.

Tech advancement YouTube's latest AI update The introduction of Super Resolution marks a major step in YouTube's use of AI technology. The feature is part of a broader update that also includes "immersive" homepage previews for smart TVs, improved search within specific channels, and enhanced shopping experiences through new QR codes on videos with product links. This comes after YouTube introduced AI-powered features for Shorts creators last month.