Opera takes Microsoft to court over Windows browser bias
Opera, Brazil's third most popular desktop browser, has filed a complaint against Microsoft with the country's competition authority.
Opera says Microsoft is making it tough for users to pick other browsers by pushing Edge on Windows devices and blocking rivals from being preinstalled.
Opera wants more browser choices on Windows PCs
Opera wants PC makers to offer more browser choices and is asking Microsoft to stop using sneaky tricks that steer people toward Edge.
If successful, the outcome could potentially shake up how tech giants set defaults—and might mean more real choice for everyone when picking their go-to apps.