Sharge's new retractable power bank is perfect for on-the-go charging
Sharge just launched its new Retractable 3-in-1 Power Bank—a compact, see-through charger packing a 10,000mAh battery.
While its 30W output is less than the last model's, it still handles phones and tablets on busy days.
It features a built-in 2.3-foot retractable USB-C cable
This power bank features a built-in 2.3-foot retractable USB-C cable (tested for over 30,000 pulls!), plus dual USB-C ports so you can charge two devices at once.
The transparent case shows off a cool LED dot matrix display for battery levels, making it easy to toss in your bag.
It costs $44.99
At $44.99 on Sharge's site, it goes up against other brands like Anker—but Sharge's retractable cable gives it an edge for anyone who hates tangled cords or needs something reliable on the go.