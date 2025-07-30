Sharge's new retractable power bank is perfect for on-the-go charging

This power bank features a built-in 2.3-foot retractable USB-C cable (tested for over 30,000 pulls!), plus dual USB-C ports so you can charge two devices at once. The transparent case shows off a cool LED dot matrix display for battery levels, making it easy to toss in your bag.

It costs $44.99

At $44.99 on Sharge's site, it goes up against other brands like Anker—but Sharge's retractable cable gives it an edge for anyone who hates tangled cords or needs something reliable on the go.