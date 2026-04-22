OPPO Find X9 Ultra is the flagship phone to beat

OPPO has officially launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Find X9 Ultra. The device is specifically designed for creative professionals and photography enthusiasts. It features a modern design inspired by the Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition and comes in three color options: Earth Tundra, Polar Glacier, and Velvet Sand Canyon.

Design details Eco-friendly leather back panel The Find X9 Ultra has a back panel made of eco-friendly leather, with the Hasselblad and OPPO logos prominently displayed. The device is built to withstand tough conditions, thanks to 'Crystal Shield Glass.' It has also received Swiss SGS five-star certification for drop and shock resistance. The phone offers full-level water resistance, maintaining IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings.

Camera specs The phone sports 5 cameras on the back The Find X9 Ultra comes with a major upgrade in its camera department. On the back, it features a 50MP, 10x optical zoom telephoto lens, a 200MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a camera for capturing "true color." The device also debuts the new LUMO internal optical zoom tech that quadruples pixel count at 2x and 6x zoom levels. Up front, there is a 50MP selfie snapper.

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