OPPO Find X9 Ultra is the flagship phone to beat
What's the story
OPPO has officially launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Find X9 Ultra. The device is specifically designed for creative professionals and photography enthusiasts. It features a modern design inspired by the Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition and comes in three color options: Earth Tundra, Polar Glacier, and Velvet Sand Canyon.
Design details
Eco-friendly leather back panel
The Find X9 Ultra has a back panel made of eco-friendly leather, with the Hasselblad and OPPO logos prominently displayed. The device is built to withstand tough conditions, thanks to 'Crystal Shield Glass.' It has also received Swiss SGS five-star certification for drop and shock resistance. The phone offers full-level water resistance, maintaining IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings.
Camera specs
The phone sports 5 cameras on the back
The Find X9 Ultra comes with a major upgrade in its camera department. On the back, it features a 50MP, 10x optical zoom telephoto lens, a 200MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a camera for capturing "true color." The device also debuts the new LUMO internal optical zoom tech that quadruples pixel count at 2x and 6x zoom levels. Up front, there is a 50MP selfie snapper.
Tech specs
Tide engine and glacier battery
The Find X9 Ultra features a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, PWM dimming, and Dolby Vision. Under the hood, there is a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 3nm SoC with Adreno 840 GPU 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.1 storage. It runs Android 15 with ColorOS 15. The device packs a massive 7,050mAh Glacier Battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC wired flash charging and 50W wireless flash charging.