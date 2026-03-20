OPPO K14 5G goes on sale in India: Check offers

Up to ₹1,000 off with select bank cards

The K14 5G packs a huge 7,000mAh battery with fast charging (37% in about one-half hour), a smooth 6.75-inch display at 120Hz for gaming or scrolling, and a sharp 50MP AI camera.

It's tough too: think water/dust resistance and military-grade durability.

If you're eyeing it, there's up to ₹1,000 off with select bank cards plus no-cost EMI for three months to make things easier on your budget.