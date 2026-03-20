OPPO K14 5G goes on sale in India: Check offers
Technology
OPPO's new K14 5G is here and is now available on Flipkart and the OPPO India store.
The phone focuses on long battery life and reliable performance, starting at ₹17,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage, or ₹21,999 if you want more power with 8GB RAM/256GB storage.
Up to ₹1,000 off with select bank cards
The K14 5G packs a huge 7,000mAh battery with fast charging (37% in about one-half hour), a smooth 6.75-inch display at 120Hz for gaming or scrolling, and a sharp 50MP AI camera.
It's tough too: think water/dust resistance and military-grade durability.
If you're eyeing it, there's up to ₹1,000 off with select bank cards plus no-cost EMI for three months to make things easier on your budget.