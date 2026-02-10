OPPO K14x launched in India: Check features, prices

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, you get either 4GB or 6GB RAM (plus virtual expansion) and plenty of storage—128GB built-in and support for microSD cards up to 1TB. The camera setup includes a sharp 50MP main lens on the back and a basic 5MP selfie cam. Battery life is impressive too: the huge 6,500mAh battery supports fast charging (45W SuperVOOC), promising over 17 hours of YouTube streaming.

It will be available on Flipkart and other stores

If you want reliable performance on a budget—₹14,999 for the base model or ₹16,999 for more RAM—the K14x is worth considering.

It was launched on February 10, 2026 and will be available from February 16, 2026 in Prism Violet and Icy Blue on Flipkart and other stores.

Early buyers can grab launch offers like ₹1,500 off with select banks or three months no-cost EMI.