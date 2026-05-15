OPPO launching Find X9s and X9 Ultra in India Technology May 15, 2026

OPPO is dropping its new flagship phones, the Find X9s and the super-premium Find X9 Ultra, on May 21 in India.

Leaks suggest the Find X9s will start at ₹79,999 (12GB/256GB), while the 512GB version may go for ₹89,999.

The Find X9 Ultra? That one's expected to hit a whopping ₹179,999 for its single 12GB/512GB model.