OPPO launching Find X9s and X9 Ultra in India
OPPO is dropping its new flagship phones, the Find X9s and the super-premium Find X9 Ultra, on May 21 in India.
Leaks suggest the Find X9s will start at ₹79,999 (12GB/256GB), while the 512GB version may go for ₹89,999.
The Find X9 Ultra? That one's expected to hit a whopping ₹179,999 for its single 12GB/512GB model.
Dimensity 9500s, Hasselblad cameras, 7,050mAh battery
Both phones are set to pack MediaTek's Dimensity 9500s chip, Hasselblad-tuned cameras, and a massive 7,050mAh battery.
The Ultra stands out with a sharp 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display (144Hz refresh rate) and a triple-camera setup: two huge 200MP sensors plus a 50MP periscope lens with advanced stabilization.
You'll be able to grab them on Amazon, Flipkart, or OPPO's own store if you're feeling fancy (and your wallet can handle it).