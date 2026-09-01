OPPO likely to unveil ColorOS 17 based on Android 17
OPPO is expected to showcase ColorOS 17, built on Android 17. The beta is already live for developers, and OPPO could unveil the update later this month.
If you're eyeing new tech, the Find X10 series will likely be the first to get this update, promising smoother animations and a fresh look.
ColorOS 17 Fluid Fusion animations
Expect a "Fluid Fusion" animation engine for seamless screen transitions and a redesigned navigation bar at the top of apps for a more uniform look across the UI.
There's also a dynamic feedback system that lets app screens react to your touch by stretching or compressing, making things feel more interactive.
ColorOS 17 Liquid Acrylic visuals
ColorOS 17 brings a "Liquid Acrylic" design with glass-like visuals and cool light effects.
Some favorite features from ColorOS 16 stick around, plus you get exclusive Android 17 tools previously only on Pixel devices, so OPPO's software just got even smarter.