This ocean robot can withstand a Category 5 hurricane

Anahita Laverack, who initially aimed to become an aerospace engineer, has made significant advancements in ocean data collection with her company Oshen. The inspiration for the venture came during an autonomous robotics challenge in 2021. Laverack had unsuccessfully tried to build a micro-robot for the Microtransat Challenge, an event where competitors send autonomous sail-powered micro-robots across the Atlantic Ocean . This failure led her to realize that lack of ocean data was a major hurdle in such attempts.

Business model Oshen's innovative approach to ocean data collection In April 2022, Laverack and electrical engineer Ciaran Dowds co-founded Oshen. The company designs fleets of autonomous micro-robots, dubbed C-Stars, that can survive in the ocean for up to 100 days. These robots are deployed in swarms to collect ocean data. Initially, Laverack and Dowds bootstrapped their venture by buying a 25-foot sailboat with their savings and using it as a testing platform while building the company.

Technological challenges Robots withstand harsh ocean conditions Laverack faced several challenges in perfecting the technology for her robots. She had to ensure that these bots were not only technologically advanced but also affordable and mass deployable. Despite the hurdles, Oshen's ability to meet all three criteria attracted customers from defense and government organizations. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) took notice of their tech two years ago but didn't deploy it reliably until recently after successful winter storm tests in the UK.

Historic achievement Robots brave Category 5 hurricane In a major breakthrough, five C-Stars were deployed near the US Virgin Islands, where NOAA predicted Hurricane Humberto would hit. While the team expected the bots to collect data before the storm, three of them survived the entire Category 5 hurricane and collected data throughout its duration. This makes them the first ocean robots to collect data through such a powerful storm.

