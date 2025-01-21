Out of space? Fix your WhatsApp storage woes now
What's the story
WhatsApp, the ubiquitous messaging app, makes it easy to send and receive texts, images, videos, and documents.
But those files pile up, potentially gobbling gigabytes of precious storage on your device.
This article provides a handy guide on how to delete unnecessary files in WhatsApp for Android devices.
It's time to reclaim your space and give your device a performance boost!
Access settings
Accessing storage management tools
To clear/manage your WhatsApp storage, first open the app and navigate to the Chats tab.
Tap on the More options icon, represented by three vertical dots in the top right corner.
Select Settings from the dropdown menu, then Storage and data.
Tap on Manage storage to see how much space WhatsApp is occupying on your device.
Cleanup
Identifying and deleting large files
Under Manage storage, look for categories such as Forwarded many times and Larger than five MB. These will show you the files that are using a lot of space.
Utilize the sorting options Newest, Oldest, or Largest to quickly identify files you no longer need.
To delete, tap and hold an item until a green tick appears, select additional items if necessary, and tap the Delete icon to remove them.
Chat cleanup
Efficient chat management
To delete whole chat histories, along with any media and messages:
Open the chat, tap the three dots at the top, choose More, then Clear chat history. Tap Delete to confirm and remove everything in that chat.
These steps will help you keep your WhatsApp chats organized and your device's storage clean!