Over 3 million names are heading to the Moon with NASA's Artemis II
NASA's Artemis II mission—the first crewed trip around the Moon since Apollo—is letting people send their names along for the ride.
Over three million folks have already signed up, and all those names will be carried aboard the Orion spacecraft during the mission's approximately 10-day flight around the Moon.
Key dates and how to watch
The Artemis II rocket was scheduled to roll out to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39B on January 17, 2026.
A big rehearsal is set by February 2, and launch opportunities are scheduled in three periods: January 31-February 14, February 28-March 13, and March 27-April 10.
Keep an eye out for updates—this is a rare chance to see humans return to lunar space.
Meet your crew—and join in!
Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen will lead this historic journey.
Want your name on board? Just head over to NASA's Artemis website, grab your digital boarding pass, and you'll be part of this Moon mission in spirit!