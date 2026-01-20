Over 75% back Musk buying Ryanair in viral X poll

Elon Musk has stirred the social media pot by conducting a poll on whether he should buy Ryanair, Europe's largest low-cost airline. The move comes after a public spat with the airline and its CEO Michael O'Leary. The feud began when Ryanair refused to install Starlink internet on its fleet of over 600 aircraft due to fuel efficiency concerns.

Feud escalation Musk's response to Ryanair's refusal Musk strongly disagreed with O'Leary's stance, calling him "misinformed." He claimed the airline was unaware of how to calculate the fuel impact of Starlink equipment. The billionaire even went as far as to say: "Ryanair CEO is an utter idiot. Fire him." This was after a follower suggested he should buy Ryanair and sack O'Leary himself.

Poll details Musk's poll on Ryanair acquisition In the wake of the ongoing feud, Musk conducted a poll on X asking his followers if he should buy Ryanair. The options were "F yes" and "No." As of writing, 77% had voted in favor of the acquisition while 23% were against it. The poll has garnered over 727,000 votes and will close in 12 hours.

Advertisement

Twitter Post Take a look at the poll Buy Ryan Air and restore Ryan as their rightful ruler — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2026

Advertisement