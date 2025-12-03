Google Search is making it easier to ask follow-up questions

Google is testing a new feature that combines its AI Overviews with the AI Mode in Search. The update will let users dig deeper into a topic or question by asking follow-up questions in a conversational interface. This comes as Gemini , Google's generative AI model, has grown to over 650 million monthly active users (MAUs).

Enhanced interaction AI Mode: A conversational feature for deeper searches The conversational feature, dubbed AI Mode, was first made available to US users in May and globally in August. It allows back-and-forth chats with Google's Gemini AI, similar to ChatGPT. However, accessing this experience required users to anticipate their search queries beforehand. If they were looking for a quick answer or traditional search query, they would stick with the usual search box input.

User experience Google's new test aims to simplify information seeking Google is now testing whether it makes sense to combine these two experiences. The company says the new test will let users "seamlessly go deeper" in AI Mode directly from the Search results page. The feature is currently being rolled out globally but is only available on mobile devices for now. This comes as OpenAI, a competitor of Google, is delaying other products to focus on improving its chatbox experience.