You can now pin tabs on Google Chrome for Android

The new pinned tabs feature is particularly useful for Android users who often find themselves accidentally closing important tabs. With this feature, users can keep a tab active and somewhat separate from the rest of their active browsing, but always at the ready. Once a tab is pinned, it shows up in a smaller menu while you scroll through your other tabs.

Feature significance

Google emphasizes importance of pinned tabs

Google has highlighted the importance of this new feature. It said, "Pin the tabs you can't afford to lose in Chrome on your Android phone. Whether it's your daily reads or vacation research, keep important pages saved and ready for you to jump back in, just like on your desktop." The company further explained that the pinned pages stay saved at the front of your browser, allowing you to pick up right where you left off.