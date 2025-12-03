You can now pin tabs on Google Chrome for Android
What's the story
Google has introduced a new feature in Chrome for Android, pinned tabs. The capability, already present in the desktop version of the browser, allows users to keep important pages open and easily accessible. This comes as a major relief for those who often lose track of tabs on their mobile devices. Pinned tabs can be created by long-pressing on any tab and selecting "Pin tab" from the menu that appears.
User convenience
A solution to accidental tab closures
The new pinned tabs feature is particularly useful for Android users who often find themselves accidentally closing important tabs. With this feature, users can keep a tab active and somewhat separate from the rest of their active browsing, but always at the ready. Once a tab is pinned, it shows up in a smaller menu while you scroll through your other tabs.
Feature significance
Google emphasizes importance of pinned tabs
Google has highlighted the importance of this new feature. It said, "Pin the tabs you can't afford to lose in Chrome on your Android phone. Whether it's your daily reads or vacation research, keep important pages saved and ready for you to jump back in, just like on your desktop." The company further explained that the pinned pages stay saved at the front of your browser, allowing you to pick up right where you left off.