Owning a dog enhances cognitive health in seniors
A new study suggests that having a dog or cat might actually help keep older adults' minds sharper for longer.
Researchers tracked people over 50 for 18 years and found that those with dogs or cats experienced slower mental decline than folks with fish or birds—or no pets at all.
Dogs, cats better than fish, birds
Dog owners had better memory recall over time, while cat owners held onto their verbal skills longer.
The researchers think it comes down to the stronger emotional bonds and social interaction you get from furry companions compared to pets like fish or birds.
Making a case for pet-friendly assisted living homes
The study recommends making vet care and pet insurance more accessible for older adults, plus encouraging pet-friendly spaces in assisted living homes.
More opportunities for companionship could mean healthier brains as people age.