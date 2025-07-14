Claude AI integrates with Canva for enhanced designing
Claude AI just got a lot more creative—thanks to its new integration with Canva.
Now, if you're a paid user of both platforms, you can design slides, tweak images, or format presentations simply by chatting with Claude.
No more jumping between apps; just type what you need and watch your designs come together right inside the chat.
How this integration works
This upgrade uses something called Model Context Protocol (MCP) to keep your content secure while you work.
According to Canva's Ecosystem head Anwar Haneef, MCP lets Claude generate, summarize, review, and publish designs within a chat.
Plus, this move makes Claude the first AI assistant to use Canva workflows through MCP—and it now connects with other tools like Figma and Notion too.
There's even a new integrations directory so you can easily see all the apps that work with Claude.