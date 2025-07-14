Claude AI integrates with Canva for enhanced designing

How this integration works

This upgrade uses something called Model Context Protocol (MCP) to keep your content secure while you work.

According to Canva's Ecosystem head Anwar Haneef, MCP lets Claude generate, summarize, review, and publish designs within a chat.

Plus, this move makes Claude the first AI assistant to use Canva workflows through MCP—and it now connects with other tools like Figma and Notion too.

There's even a new integrations directory so you can easily see all the apps that work with Claude.