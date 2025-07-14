MIT unveils AI system for single-image soft robot control

How the AI works

The AI learns by studying hours of images from different angles, so it can figure out how to move with only one picture as input.

It's already shown off its skills with things like 3D-printed hands and budget-friendly robot arms, handling tasks with impressive accuracy.

Right now, the system relies on visual info—so for jobs that need a sense of touch, researchers are looking at adding tactile sensors to make these robots even more versatile.