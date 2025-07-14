Next Article
MIT unveils AI system for single-image soft robot control
MIT researchers have built an AI system that lets soft robots understand and act on commands from just a single photo.
Published in Nature, this tech could help robots squeeze into tight or tricky spaces, all without needing expensive sensors or complicated controls.
How the AI works
The AI learns by studying hours of images from different angles, so it can figure out how to move with only one picture as input.
It's already shown off its skills with things like 3D-printed hands and budget-friendly robot arms, handling tasks with impressive accuracy.
Right now, the system relies on visual info—so for jobs that need a sense of touch, researchers are looking at adding tactile sensors to make these robots even more versatile.