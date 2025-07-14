Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla achieves milestone on ISS Technology Jul 14, 2025

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla just wrapped up an 18-day stay on the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission.

During his time in space, he ran seven cool microgravity experiments—think growing methi and moong seeds, studying Indian Tardigrades (tiny tough creatures), and testing how things like cyanobacteria and microalgae behave in space.

This is a big leap for India's space-biotech research, thanks to teamwork between ISRO and private partners.