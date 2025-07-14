Next Article
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla achieves milestone on ISS
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla just wrapped up an 18-day stay on the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission.
During his time in space, he ran seven cool microgravity experiments—think growing methi and moong seeds, studying Indian Tardigrades (tiny tough creatures), and testing how things like cyanobacteria and microalgae behave in space.
This is a big leap for India's space-biotech research, thanks to teamwork between ISRO and private partners.
Shukla heads back to Earth after 18-day stay in space
Shukla got a warm send-off from the ISS crew on July 13, where he thanked everyone for their support in pushing science forward.
Now he's heading back to Earth aboard the Dragon Grace spacecraft, set to land off California's coast on Tuesday afternoon (IST).