Meta constructs 5GW AI data center: Zuckerberg

Whoever builds the best AI tools will shape tech future

Hyperion isn't just about bragging rights. Alongside another project called Prometheus (a one-gigawatt "supercluster"), Meta is doubling down on AI infrastructure at a time when tech giants everywhere are racing to build bigger and faster systems.

Experts think data centers like these could use up 20% of America's energy by 2030—a big jump from just a few years ago.

The message is clear: whoever builds the best AI tools could shape the future of tech.