Meta constructs 5GW AI data center: Zuckerberg
Meta (yep, Facebook's parent company) just revealed it's building a massive new AI data center called Hyperion, aiming to supercharge its artificial intelligence game.
Hyperion will pack enough computing power to rival industry heavyweights like OpenAI and Google.
Mark Zuckerberg says the facility will be about as big as most of Manhattan—so, seriously huge—and it'll help Meta push the limits of what AI can do.
Whoever builds the best AI tools will shape tech future
Hyperion isn't just about bragging rights. Alongside another project called Prometheus (a one-gigawatt "supercluster"), Meta is doubling down on AI infrastructure at a time when tech giants everywhere are racing to build bigger and faster systems.
Experts think data centers like these could use up 20% of America's energy by 2030—a big jump from just a few years ago.
The message is clear: whoever builds the best AI tools could shape the future of tech.