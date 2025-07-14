Meta's massive investment in AI superintelligence

Meta's budget for 2025 is now set at $64-72 billion

Meta's expansion includes major new sites like the Prometheus center (opening in 2026) and Hyperion, which could reach up to 5 gigawatts of power.

Leading the charge are Alexandr Wang (ex-Scale AI) and Nat Friedman (ex-GitHub).

Investors seem on board too—Meta's stock is up over 20% this year.