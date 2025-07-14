Meta's massive investment in AI superintelligence
Meta (the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) just announced it's pouring "hundreds of billions" into new AI data centers.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg says this huge investment is all about building superintelligent AI—especially after some bumps with their Llama 4 model.
To keep things focused, Meta has launched a new division called Superintelligence Labs.
Meta's expansion includes major new sites like the Prometheus center (opening in 2026) and Hyperion, which could reach up to 5 gigawatts of power.
Leading the charge are Alexandr Wang (ex-Scale AI) and Nat Friedman (ex-GitHub).
And get this: Meta's budget for 2025 is now set at $64-72 billion as it races to keep up with OpenAI and Google.
Investors seem on board too—Meta's stock is up over 20% this year.