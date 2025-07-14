Pebblebee introduces panic alarm feature for Clip tracker
Pebblebee's Clip tracker just got a handy safety update—now, by rapidly pressing the button several times, it blasts a loud 97-decibel siren and flashes a strobe light if you're in trouble.
It also sends your location by SMS to a trusted contact (no app needed), and works with both Apple's Find My and Google's Find Hub network.
How the emergency alert system works
To set it up, you pick one emergency contact for your "Safety Circle." If you trigger an alert, they'll get your location instantly.
The siren lasts up to a minute but you can cancel it anytime.
There's even a test mode so you can try it out without actually sending alerts.
Pebblebee vs Tile
Pebblebee says more features are coming soon, like support for multiple contacts and live tracking.
Unlike Tile's SOS Alert (which costs $7.99/month for extras), Pebblebee gives you all this without any subscription fees—making it an affordable way to boost personal safety on the go.