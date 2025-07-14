Next Article
Microsoft tests new feature to enhance laptop battery life
Microsoft is rolling out an "adaptive energy saver" mode for Windows 11 laptops, designed to help your battery last longer by automatically turning on or off based on what you're doing.
It's being tested with early users now, and should reach everyone later this year.
How the new mode works
This new mode works quietly in the background—no sudden screen dimming—and uses smart tweaks like reducing display brightness, turning off visual effects, pausing background apps, and holding off non-essential updates.
Just a heads-up: apps like OneDrive and OneNote won't fully sync while it's on.
Microsoft says the feature is all about saving energy without getting in your way.